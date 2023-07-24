Rs 24 lakh snatched from toll plaza cashier in Punjab’s Phillaur

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 24

Five armed men snatched Rs 23.5 lakh from a Ladhuwal toll plaza cashier near Phillaur bus stand around Monday noon.

The armed men came in a Brezza car and snatched the money from Saudagar Singh.

According to report, the victim was going to a Phillaur bank in a Balero car when the men intercepted the car, beat up the cashier and driver Anish Kumar and snatched the money at gun point.

The accused fled towards Goraya. The police were sounded, who issued an alert.

