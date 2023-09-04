Rs 285 crore relief released for flood-hit, says Bram Shanker Jimpa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 3

Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa today said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had released Rs 285.32 crore as compensation for flood-hit in all 23 districts till August 31.

He said instructions had already been issued to all Deputy Commissioners that the compensation should be distributed to the deserving people in a transparent and hassle-free manner. Apart from this, there should be no favour to influential people while disbursing compensations and it should be given only to the genuine person on the basis of merit.

He said Rs 33.50 crore was released as relief as soon as the reports of flood threat were received in July. After this, relief funds had been released to the affected districts and some departments from time to time.

