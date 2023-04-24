Rs 3.19 crore to be spent on dog sterilisation

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 23

The government has taken a significant step towards ensuring the safety of its residents by investing Rs 3.19 crore in the sterilisation of dogs in the Municipal Corporation, Amritsar, said Local Government Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

As part of the initiative, 20,000 dogs will be sterilised in Amritsar, which will cost approximately Rs 3.19 crore. The move is part of the government’s commitment to animal welfare and public safety.

The minister emphasised that the objective of the project was to make the lives of residents more secure.

The decision to invest in the sterilisation of dogs in Amritsar is a commendable move towards controlling the stray dog population and ensuring the safety of its citizens. The initiative is expected to have a positive impact on the health and well-being of both humans and animals in the region.