Anandpur Sahib: Rs 3 crore to be spent on facelift of Panj Piara Park

Will get a musical fountain, gazebo, food kiosk & solar-powered lights

The Panj Piara Park in Anandpur Sahib. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib, November 20

The famous Panj Piara Park, set up in memory of ‘Panj Piaras’ during the tercentenary celebrations of the establishment of Khalsa in 1999, is all set for a facelift. An amout of Rs 3 crore will be spent on providing new facilities at the park and giving it a new look.

New facilities, including a musical fountain, food kiosk, a gazebo and walkways, will be available to visitors by the end of next month.

Sub Divisional Officer Manisha Rana said the responsibility of the maintenance of the park had been shifted from the Forest Department to the Tourism Department.

According to sources, the park will be divided into five zones named after the ‘Panj Piaras’. A brief history about each of them would be displayed at prominent places in the zones. Dhauladhar stone will be used for the renovation of the park to give it a heritage look.

Five fountains dedicated to ‘Panj Piaras’ set up in the park two decades ago have been lying out of order and these will be replaced with musical fountains. A 700-metre long walkway, adorned with stone bollard lights, is also being laid.

Solar-powered lights will be installed in the park to minimise the power supply bill.

