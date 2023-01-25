Rs 4.5 crore for infrastructure in 15 schools

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

The state government today sanctioned Rs 4.53 crore for the construction of science and commerce blocks in 15 senior secondary schools.

Education Minister Harjot Bains said, “Strengthening infrastructure is the top priority of the government.”

Bains said science groups had been started in 12 senior secondary schools and these institutes had been allocated Rs 33 lakh each for the construction of science blocks. He said Rs 19.15 lakh per school had also been sanctioned for the construction of commerce blocks.

