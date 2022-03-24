Rs 4 lakh aid for kin of Chohla Sahib mishap victims

Chandigarh, March 23
CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday mourned death of two persons in a mishap at Chohla Sahib in Tarn Taran and announced an ex gratia grant of Rs 4 lakh each to next of kin of the deceased.
Spokesman of the CMO said the CM directed the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police to immediately rush to the spot and oversee the relief operations. The CM also announced ex gratia worth Rs 4 lakh each to next of the kin of deceased and free medical treatment for injured, if any. —
