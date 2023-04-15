Rs 500 crore credited to farmers’ accounts in Punjab

Chandigarh, April 14
The government stands committed to ensuring that the farmers face no difficulty in mandis during the current rabi marketing season (RMS).
At Rs 2,125 per quintal, a total MSP of Rs 502.93 crore has been released directly into the bank accounts of 19,642 farmers in a single day, said Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak in a statement today. He added that no value cut had been imposed while releasing the payments.
