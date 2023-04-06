Rs 6,000 crore earmarked for national highways in Punjab, Parliament told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

An amount of Rs 13,281.03 crore has been spent on land acquisition for the development and maintenance of national highways in Punjab by the NHAI in the past five years and Rs 6,036.90 crore has been earmarked for further land acquisition for the purpose, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said 11,025 vehicles (7,750 private and 3,275 government vehicles) had been scrapped till March 31 this year by registered vehicle scrapping facilities. He said 24 states/UTs had reported 2,56,935 government-owned vehicles older than 15 years.

Gadkari said the NHAI had proposed a cashless treatment facility on all four arms of the Golden Quadrilateral: Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Chennai, Chennai-Kolkata and Kolkata-Delhi. With PTI inputs