RS MP celebrates Baisakhi in Dubai with labourers

New Delhi, April 16
Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who is also the International President of the World Punjabi Organisation, celebrated the Baisakhi festival with workers from Punjab at Bader Abdulhadi Alsuwadi labour camp in Dubai.
He interacted with the labourers from Punjab and asked about their well-being, any difficulties faced by them in the UAE and also about their families back home in Punjab.
Sahney said this day reminded them of equality. all human race as one; and to fight against oppression and stand for the needy and destitute. A Shabad Kirtan was also organised and langar was distributed. Coinciding with the festival of Ramadan, food packets were also distributed for Iftar to other workers in the labour camp. Sahney exhorted them to work hard, spread the message of peaceful coexistence.
