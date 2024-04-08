RS MP interacts with Stanford delegation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 7

During a session with Stanford University’s MBA graduating students, MP Vikram Sahney emphasised the necessity of cooperative federalism, asserting, “The Centre should take care of all states on equal footing without discrimination.” He stressed the importance of maintaining cordial relations between states, regardless of political affiliations, to ensure equitable distribution of central schemes, stating, “We must not deprive the common people of essential benefits.”

Highlighting Punjab’s dire financial situation, Sahney underscored the declining budgetary allocations under central schemes, lamenting, “Punjab is under heavy debt, and this trend is exacerbating the state’s economic woes.”

Addressing post-election dynamics, Sahney said, “Once elections are over, we must shift from fighting mode to collaboration, as it’s the common people who suffer the most.”

