RS MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney pays tribute to Surjit Patar

Chandigarh, June 23
Vikramjit Singh Sahney paid a homage to the enduring legacy of legendary Surjit Patar , who passed away on May 11, through a global premiere of musical rendition of his poetry Kujh Keha Tan on Friday.
Sahney, Member of Rajya Sabha and international president of World Punjabi Organisation, who is himself a passionate sufi singer, has encapsulated the essence of Dr Surjit Patar’s poetry through this musical.
