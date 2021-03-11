RS nominations begin today, poll on June 10

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The notification to elect two members of the Rajya Sabha from the state will be issued on Tuesday. Candidates can file nominations till May 31.

Simranjit Mann to contest LS bypoll SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann has thrown his hat in the ring for the upcoming Lok Sabha byelection in Sangrur. Senior party leader Gopal Singh Jharon said the decision was taken after a meeting of their political affairs committee at Fatehgarh Sahib. TNS

The term of office of Rajya Sabha members, including Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh elected from the State of Punjab, is due to expire on their retirement on July 4.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju on Monday said the notification would be issued on May 24 and the last date for nominations would be May 31. He further said scrutiny of the nominations would be done on June 1 and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature was June 3. He added the polling would be held from 9 am to 4 pm on June 10 and the counting would be held on the same day at 5 pm. The election shall be completed before June 13.

Dr Raju said the nomination papers were to be filed with the Secretary, Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Chandigarh, who is the Returning Officer for the Rajya Sabha election from May 24 to 31. The papers are to be filed in Form 2C, which are available with the Secretary. Typed nomination papers would also be accepted provided that these were in the prescribed format, he said.

In order to qualify for being members of the Council of States, a candidate should be registered as an elector for any parliamentary constituency in India. The candidates should produce a certified copy of the relevant entry of the electoral roll in force.

A candidate is also required to make and subscribe to an oath or affirmation in the prescribed form before the Returning Officer concerned or any other person so authorised by the Election Commission. The oath/affirmation will be taken or made by a candidate after his paper has been filed and before the date fixed for the scrutiny of nominations.