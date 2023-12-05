Rajya Sabha pays tributes to former CEC Manohar Singh Gill

New Delhi, December 4
The Rajya Sabha on Monday paid tributes to former chief election commissioner (CEC) Manohar Singh Gill, a member of the Upper House for two terms between 2004 and 2016.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred to Gill as an able administrator and bureaucrat.
Gill, who passed away on October 15, was the CEC from 1996 to 2001, and it was during his tenure that electronic voting machines were successfully introduced in elections, Dhankhar said.
He was also the Minister for Youth and Sports and Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation during the UPA regime.
