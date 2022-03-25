Rajya Sabha poll: All 5 in fray from Punjab elected unopposed

Chandigarh, March 24
On the last day of withdrawal of nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha election, none of the five candidates withdrew their nominations. As a result, all five who had filed nominations for the biennial election were declared winners unopposed.
Returning Officer-cum-Secretary, Vidhan Sabha, Surinder Pal said the biennial election process was being carried out under the supervision of Punjab Chief Electoral Officer Dr S Karuna Raju, who had been appointed Observer by the Election Commission of India.
He said as none of the candidates withdrew their nomination papers by 3 pm on March 24, Sandeep Kumar Pathak and Raghav Chadha (first cycle), Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Mittal and Sanjeev Arora (second cycle) were declared winner unopposed. A report in this regard had been sent to the EC, he added. —
