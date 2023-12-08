RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, meets sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon

Amritsar, December 8
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday visited Radha Soami Satsang in Beas here and met the sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon.
Accompanied by some RSS leaders, Bhagwat reached Beas, 45 km from Amritsar, in the afternoon, sources said.
Tight security arrangements were made in view of the RSS chief’s visit, they said.
After reaching the Radha Soami sect headquarters at Beas, the RSS chief held an hour-long meeting with Dhillon, the sources said.
Prior to travelling to the Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, the RSS chief was in Jalandhar for two days where he had met several RSS office-bearers and functionaries, they added.
Notably, several prominent personalities keep visiting the sect headquarters at Beas.
Earlier in September, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had visited the Radha Soami Satsang at Beas while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited there in November last year.
