RSS, SGPC in action mode over conversions

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, September 20

Amid reports that a large section of people, especially in rural and semi-rural segments of Punjab, are drifting towards Christianity since the proliferation of Pentecostal churches promoting “miracle healing”, the SGPC and the RSS seem to have got into action mode.

Taking dual benefits Those who have converted must announce so and stop taking dual benefits. Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS General Secretary

The SGPC and the RSS have rolled out their damage-control plans. While RSS pracharaks have started visiting villages as part of the ‘Dharam Jagran’ programme and have begun talking to people who have converted recently, gurdwara managements have also begun telling people not to believe in any supernatural powers for healing or get trapped in allurements.

“New-age pastors of some churches are smartly trapping less literate people from weaker sections. We initially felt that only some gullible people will fall into their trap. They will themselves realise that it was all fake and will eventually return on their own. However, we were wrong and the chain is only getting longer. So, recently we have started talking to people and begun convincing them that it is not possible for serious ailments such as cancer or kidney stones to get cured without any treatment,” said former SGPC chief Jagir Kaur.

An RSS pracharak in Jalandhar said: “We are visiting villages which have been impacted more. We are telling neo-converts that if they have got converted to Christianity on their volition, it is okay. But if they have been allured or forced to do so, they must start doing puja of Gods worshipped by their ancestors.”

The SGPC and the RSS are also worried over no action coming from the mainline churches against the so-called ‘ministries’ attracting people through magical remedies.

SGPC members are also perturbed over creation of a Christian body — the Shiromani Christian Parbandhak Committee (SCPC).

“This is like copying our style and name. Such tactics won’t benefit them in any way. Churches being set up in villages are getting funds from outside, but they cannot be as organised and devoted as the SGPC,” said SGPC member Paramjit Singh Raipur.

Officially not converted

Church pastors have been telling people not to convert in official records and continue to take the benefits of being Scheduled Castes, which they will not be able to avail of if they change their second name from Kaur and Singh to Masih

As per Paragraph 3 of the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, only Dalit Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists have the right to SC reservation. Once people convert to Christianity or any other religion, they automatically lose their SC status

