RSS taking control of gurdwaras, says Sukhbir Badal

Ropar, May 14
Campaigning for Anandpur Sahib candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal today said the RSS was taking control of gurdwaras all over the country at the behest of the BJP.
Sukhbir said it was the modus operandi of the BJP to weaken the Akali Dal.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not going to repeat his third term. The BJP is losing elections this time. The saffron party believes in creating division among different communities,” he added.
He alleged that the Centre had destabilised elected governments in non-BJP ruled states.
“The RSS, supported by the BJP, has taken control over Sikh Takhts at Patna and Nanded as well as the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. A new body has been set up to control gurdwaras in Haryana,” claimed Sukhbir.
