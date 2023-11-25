RTI activist flags corruption in MC works

Tribune News Service

Mansa, November 24

RTI activist Manik Goyal today alleged rampant corruption in Mansa Municipal Council. He said the civic body had floated tenders worth Rs 4 crore on November 30 to repair 22 streets, He claimed that 18 out of 22 streets were already in a good condition.

Vijay Singla, chief, Mansa Municipal Council, said the tenders were floated in a transparent manner.

