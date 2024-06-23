 RTI reveals no challan issued for driving by minors in 3 years : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • RTI reveals no challan issued for driving by minors in 3 years

RTI reveals no challan issued for driving by minors in 3 years

RTI reveals no challan issued for driving by minors in 3 years


Sushil Goyal

Sangrur, June 22

Information, received from Punjab Police by a Sangrur-based RTI activist Kamal Anand, has revealed some interesting facts about the working of traffic police when it comes to notice that no challan has been issued by the traffic police regarding driving by minors, wrong overtaking, driving without light (after sunset) during 2021, 2022, 2023 and up to March 31, 2024 (three years and three months).

Kamal Anand, who has also received such information through RTI from the Haryana Police, said that on the other hand the traffic police of Haryana had issued 3,168 challans for under-age driving offence, 34 challans for overtaking violations and 197 challans for front and rear light not switched on during just one year (April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024).

Everyone knows that thousands of children below the age of 18 in the state drive two-wheelers to go to their schools and tuition academies but traffic police always ignore such violations and don’t issue challans to the violators for the offence. Though most of schools don’t allow students to come to school on two-wheelers, in such a situation, students often park their two-wheelers at the places near their schools. Several time, minors can also be seen driving four-wheelers, perhaps with the permission of their parents.

Interestingly, traffic police in Punjab have issued only 5,188 challans for drunken driving during 2021, 2022, 2023 and up to March 2024 whereas Haryana Police have issued 15,083 challans for drunken driving in just one year from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

During three years and three months (2021, 2022, 2023 and up to March 2024) the traffic police of the Punjab have issued 2,78,506 challans for driving without helmet offence, 1,26,557 challans for without safety seat belt offence, 1,14,555 challans for triple riding offence, 1,10,380 challans for driving without licence offence, 42,722 challans for using mobile phone while driving, 21,553 challans for over- speeding offence and 1,303 challans for smoking in vehicles. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Police #Sangrur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

3
Haryana

Amit Shah launches special programme to fast-track immigration services

4
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

5
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

7
Punjab

Will lead party to victory in Jalandhar West byelection: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

8
India

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

9
Trending

Old video of ‘dynamic’ Meloni from her 20s as she begins her political career goes viral days after G7 summit

10
Business 53rd GST Council MEET

GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

NTA chief shunted out, CBI to probe NEET ‘irregularities’

PG exam scheduled for today deferred as ‘precautionary step’

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Row over NEET-UG rages on: Govt sets up 7-member panel to reform exams, review NTA

Ex-ISRO chief to head committee | To file report within 2 mo...

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

Pradhan: It’s institutional failure, top NTA leadership under lens

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

ISRO completes its Reusable Launch Vehicle technology demonstrations through LEX trio

The third and final test in the series of Landing Experiment...

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

‘Will take up missing Merchant Navy officer’s case with Centre’: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Book on plants mentioned in Guru Granth Sahib released by VC Sandhu at Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Demolition notice to furniture market in Chandigarh

Panhkula Nirjhar Vatika runs dry

Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi on second day of hunger strike

Atishi invokes Mahatma Gandhi on second day of hunger strike

BJP: Minister’s protest a ‘five-star satyagraha’

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Cordon and search operation: 9 nabbed with drugs, illicit liquor

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala