 RTI: State can’t have more than five Info Commissioners : The Tribune India

RTI: State can’t have more than five Info Commissioners

RTI: State can’t have more than five Info Commissioners


Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, February 27

The Punjab State Information Commission (PSIC) will not have more than five commissioners according to directions passed recently by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The Commission, according to notified rules, can have one Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and not more than 10 Information Commissioners.

This has been revealed in a reply received by a retired Army officer this month in response to details sought from the PSIC on the appointment of commissioners under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

“Keeping in view the work load of the State Information Commission, Punjab, the number of Information Commissioners / Members in the Commission may be reduced to five. However, at present, if more number of Information Commissioners are working then the number may be reduced as and when a vacancy occurs,” a noting sheet attached with the reply states.

PSIC is an autonomous and statutory body constituted under the Right to Information Act, 2005, by the state government through a notification in the official gazette. The members are appointed by the Governor on the recommendation of a selection committee consisting of the Chief Minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the legislative assembly and a Cabinet Minister nominated by the Chief Minister.

A short while before the state assembly elections in February 2022, the previous government had advertised three vacancies for Information Commissioners and the selection committee had recommended the names to the Governor. The file was returned by the Governor as the model of code of conduct had by then come into operation.

On assuming office, the new government had ordered a comparative study of the functioning of the commission in different states. The workload of PSIC was compared to that of the commissions of two states — Haryana and Telangana. At the time of the study, the PSIC had 10 members, including the CIC, while the other two states had six members each. The study, according to RTI documents, revealed that the average annual disposal rate of appeals and complaints per commissioner from August 2021 to June 2021 was 418 in Punjab as compared to 414 in Telangana and 1,214 in Haryana.

The number of appeals and complaints registered and disposed of during the aforementioned period in Punjab was 5,884 and 3,938, respectively. In Telangana the figures were 6,041 and 2,310, respectively, while for Haryana these were 8,683 and 8,596, respectively.

The number of show-cause notices issued during this period were 631 in Punjab, 287 in Telangana and 2,648 in Haryana, the documents show. The move to cut down on the number of information commissioners has also kicked up a debate amongst RTI activists.

Govt ordered study of Panel’s functioning

On assuming office, the AAP government had ordered a comparative study of the functioning of the commission in different states. The workload of the PSIC was compared to that of the commissions in Haryana and Telangana.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

2
Patiala

Punjabi University computer engineering student stabbed to death on campus

3
Punjab

Congress leader Major Singh Dhaliwal shot dead by woman in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

4
Nation assembly elections

Exit polls predict hung house in Meghalaya, win for NDPP-BJP in Nagaland and undecided for Tripura

5
Trending

Watch: Brawl over DJ turns violent as guests clash with hotel staff at Ghaziabad wedding; 5 injured, 9 held

6
Nation

Most CBI officers were against Manish Sisodia’s arrest, but political pressure was huge, tweets Delhi CM Kejriwal

7
Punjab

Supreme Court agrees to list petition seeking implementation of Anand Marriage Act, 1909

8
Delhi

Liquor policy scam case: Court remands Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in 5-day CBI custody

9
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla admitted to Noida hospital after he complains of chest pain

10
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur remembers her son, seeks justice

Don't Miss

View All
'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Top News

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Pulwama

2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

Edges England by one run in thriller


Cities

View All

Man killed after tiff over parking

Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

5 snatchers nabbed in two cases

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year

Fire breaks out at Sec 26 SCO

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

I-T raids at packaging firm sites end after 6 days

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

5-month-old foetus found dumped on vacant plot

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC

Guardians of Governance resent termination of their services