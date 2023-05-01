Rugby to be part of state tournament

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 30

The Punjab Government will make special efforts to promote the game of rugby and taking the first step in this direction, the sport will be included in the its flagship tournament, ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’, this year.

This was stated by Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer during a meeting with Indian Rugby Football Union President Rahul Bose at his official residence.

Bose is a former international rugby player, actor and director. During the discussions, Hayer said the government was making continuous efforts to revive the sports culture in Punjab.

The first ever ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ was organised in 2022 and over three lakh sportsmen participated in 30 sports events. This time, rugby will also be included in the tournament.

Hayer said rugby is a combination of athletics, kabaddi, football and handball, and it is a sport which Punjabis would like. Bose had also prepared a presentation, giving information about the sport. On the minister’s request, Bose also announced that an invitational Rugby Seven tournament would be held in the state soon.