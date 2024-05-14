Rupani joins Parampal’s roadshow

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 13

BJP candidate Parampal Kaur Maluka today filed her nomination papers here on Monday. Before filing her nomination, she took out a roadshow.

Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat Chief Minister and party’s Punjab in-charge, joined Parampal.

Rupani said the massive turnout during the roadshow indicated that the people of Punjab were looking at the BJP as a sole hope to lead the state to all-around development.

