Rupani joins Parampal’s roadshow

Bathinda, May 13
BJP candidate Parampal Kaur Maluka today filed her nomination papers here on Monday. Before filing her nomination, she took out a roadshow.
Vijay Rupani, former Gujarat Chief Minister and party’s Punjab in-charge, joined Parampal.
Rupani said the massive turnout during the roadshow indicated that the people of Punjab were looking at the BJP as a sole hope to lead the state to all-around development.
