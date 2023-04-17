Rupani meets Dhindsa to bury differences

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 16

To break the ice between the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and the BJP, Punjab BJP in-charge Vijay Rupani today met Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa at his residence regarding the Jalandhar byelection.

Senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and former Finance Minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa said during the meeting, a detailed discussion was held between the leaders on solving the problems faced by the Sikh and Punjab.

He said at the meeting, Rupani assured the leader that soon the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) and the BJP would resolve the important issues of Panth and Punjab by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Punjab BJP president Ashwini Sharma, Kewal Singh Dhillon and Subhash Sharma were present at the meeting. He said a meeting of the senior leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) had been called at the head office of the party in Mohali on Monday at 4 pm regarding the Jalandhar byelection.

Earlier, the SAD Sanyukt had announced to contest the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection.