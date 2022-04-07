Rural development on top of agenda says Ferozepur Rural MLA Rajnish Dahiya

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, April 6

Rajnish Dahiya was sleeping at home when a phone call woke him up in the middle of the night. It was AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal informing him to get his act together for the Assembly elections from Ferozepur Rural.

Earlier, the party had denied Dahiya the ticket by fielding Ashu Banger from Ferozepur Rural.

As luck would have it, in spite of getting the AAP nomination, Banger left the party and joined the Congress, leaving AAP workers in the lurch.

This turn of events provided Dahiya with a golden chance to enter the poll fray and he proved that the party made the right choice by fielding him. He won hands down with a margin of 27,746 votes.

Banger, who contested on the Congress ticket, polled only 20,396 votes.

“I am still an aam aadmi,” Dahiya says, adding he will reach out to the maximum people of his segment so that he could know about their problems and help resolve them.

“I have divided my constituency into different zones so that I can visit it regularly and hear out people’s problems,” says the AAP legislator.

Among his priorities are eradication of drugs and development of villages.

An advocate by profession, Dahiya has also been involved with several social organisations.