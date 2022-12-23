Rural households to get potable water by Dec 31

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 22

Officials of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department today said they would provide clean piped drinking water to all rural households in Punjab by December 31 this year. So far, out of 34.26 lakh rural households in the state, 99.93 per cent families (34.24 lakh) are getting piped drinking water supply.

“Only 125 habitations are left and the work is going on to cover them soon,” said officials.

Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was working to provide basic facilities to the people of Punjab from day one. It was also the aim of the government that the people should not face any kind of hardship and get all facilities on their doorstep without any hassle, he said.

He further said in many areas of Punjab, people were facing shortage of clean drinking water, but the state government had now delivered clean water through pipes to almost all rural houses. He also appreciated the commitment of officials and employees of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department for performing their duty.