Sacked AIG declared proclaimed offender

Mohali, August 18
A Mohali court on Friday declared sacked AIG Raj Jit Singh as a proclaimed offender (PO).
The court had initiated the proclamation proceedings against him in July and directed him to appear before the court till August 17.
On April 17, the state government had dismissed the PPS officer in a drug smuggling case. A probe is also underway in an extortion case allegedly involving another police official. The Vigilance Bureau is also assessing his assets under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The court asserted: “Proclamation has been duly published against the accused Raj Jit Singh. Even 30 days have elapsed after the publication of the proclamation issued against him. As the FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act, Sections 218, 384, 466, 471, 482 and 120-B of the IPC and the Arms Act, therefore, the accused Raj Jit Singh, is hereby declared a proclaimed offender.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: 22K more marooned; Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran worst-hit
89 more Punjab villages in deep waters
Indian-origin doctor helps catch nurse guilty of killing 7 babies in UK
British Indian doc says 'babies could've been saved'
Over 1K deodars gone, HP not seeing wood for urban spread
Reckless construction death knell for century-old conifers i...
Two India-China military meets in day to break border deadlock
Come ahead of likely Modi-Xi talks at BRICS
Rahul to contest LS poll from Amethi: UP Congress
In 2019, had lost seat to Smriti Irani