Sacked AIG declared proclaimed offender

Tribune News Service

Mohali, August 18

A Mohali court on Friday declared sacked AIG Raj Jit Singh as a proclaimed offender (PO).

The court had initiated the proclamation proceedings against him in July and directed him to appear before the court till August 17.

On April 17, the state government had dismissed the PPS officer in a drug smuggling case. A probe is also underway in an extortion case allegedly involving another police official. The Vigilance Bureau is also assessing his assets under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court asserted: “Proclamation has been duly published against the accused Raj Jit Singh. Even 30 days have elapsed after the publication of the proclamation issued against him. As the FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act, Sections 218, 384, 466, 471, 482 and 120-B of the IPC and the Arms Act, therefore, the accused Raj Jit Singh, is hereby declared a proclaimed offender.”

