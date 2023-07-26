Sacked AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal moves HC for bail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

Dismissed Punjab Police officer Raj Jit Singh Hundal today moved the High Court claiming to be “a victim of gross persecution and harassment meted out for wholly extraneous, malafide and vexatious considerations”.

In his petition seeking the anticipatory bail, he submitted there was no cogent incriminating evidence available to connect the petitioner with the commission of the alleged offences. “Having reasons to believe that he may be arrested, the petitioner is knocking at the doors of this court seeking pre-arrest bail,” his counsel added.

His petition was placed before Justice Suvir Sehgal this morning. Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhri with counsel Digvijay Singh and Divya Gulati drew the court’s attention to an order passed by the Supreme Court on March 17, 2015, in an SLP ‘Maninder Singh alias Bittu Aulakh versus Punjab”.

#AIG Raj Jit Singh #Punjab Police