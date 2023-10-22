Sacked AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal fails to appear before STF

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 21

A day after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of sacked AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal in a corruption case, the Vigilance Bureau failed to trace him today.

Raj Jit reportedly went underground last evening immediately after the issuance of the order. Thus, he defied directions of the Supreme Court to appear before two separate teams of the Special Task Force (STF) on Saturday.

Was Booked on April 20 The VB had on April 20 registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against him

The SC had asked him to appear before one team of the STF from 10 am to 1 pm in a case related to helping drug-tainted dismissed cop Inderjit Singh.

The apex court had directed him to appear before another team of the STF probing allegations of extortion made against him in which he allegedly duped people by falsely framing them in drug smuggling/peddling cases.

Vigilance sources said raids were conducted at various places, but he remained untraced. The Vigilance wants his custody to probe allegations of corruption and possessing disproportionate assets.

In an affidavit to the high court, the Vigilance claimed that Raj Jit and his family did transactions to the tune of Rs 13 crore in the past 10 years, which were beyond his known sources of income.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the STF has prepared a detailed questionnaire about his service and cases handled by him.

