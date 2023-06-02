Sacked PPS officer Raj Jit moves HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

Aggrieved by the departmental action of terminating his services without holding an inquiry, dismissed Punjab Police Service (PPS) officer Raj Jit Singh today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In his petition filed through senior counsel Gurminder Singh with advocates RPS Bara, JS Gill and SPS Sandhu, he contended that the order was passed by invoking the provisions of Article 311 (2) of the Constitution, read with Rule 13 (II) of the Punjab Civil Services (Punishment and Appeal) Rules, without supplying a complete copy of the orders. It included an order dated April 17, in which the reasons for dispensing with the inquiry were purportedly recorded.

“Despite repeated requests by his family and his counsel, an order dated April 17, vide which the decision to dispense with the services of the petitioner without holding a regular inquiry, has not been communicated to him,” said Gurminder Singh.

He added that the petitioner holding a civil post was entitled to be furnished a copy of the complete orders so as to seek his remedy of judicial review as permitted under the law.

An affidavit placed before the high court in the drug menace case had earlier stated that the Department of Home Affairs and Justice had asked the Director-General of Police office to take action. He, in turn, had asked Special Director-General of Police, Special Task Force, to book Raj Jit as an accused in criminal conspiracy under Section 120-B in FIR No. 1 dated June 12, 2017, under the NDPS Act and provisions of the IPC at Special Task Force police station, Mohali, registered against inspector Inderjit Singh.

The affidavit added that Raj Jit was dismissed vide order dated April 17 by the state government.