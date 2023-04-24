 Sacrilege attempt by Sikh youth in Morinda gurdwara of Rupnagar; CM Mann assures action : The Tribune India

Sacrilege attempt by Sikh youth in Morinda gurdwara of Rupnagar; CM Mann assures action

Jumped over the railing to enter the area where Guru Granth Sahib is placed and hit the priests

Morinda, April 24

Tempers ran high after a local Sikh youth attempted desecration at a gurdwara here today. The accused, identified as Jasbir Singh (36), a resident of locality near railway crossing, jumped the railing of sanctum sanctorum wearing shoes and started hitting the priests present there.

The devotees present on the spot immediately overpowered him and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. Following the incident, the markets in the town were shut down and a large number of people staged a dharna in front of the police station demanding strict action against the accused. A mob also pelted stones at the house of accused, though no family member was present inside.

According to eyewitnesses, Jasbir Singh, who is an electrician by profession, suddenly jumped inside the sanctum sanctorum and started hitting on the head of two priests sitting there. The enraged devotees overpowered him and thrashed him badly. Few of the people present there intervened due to which his life was saved and he was handed over to police.

The police said a case under Section 295 A of the IPC (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) has been registered against the accused.

The protesters demanded that the accused be handed over to them as they didn’t trust the law enforcement agencies for tackling such situations. The protesters also blocked all main roads in and around the town.

Ropar SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the police is taking all steps to maintain law and order and appropriate action would be taken against the accused. Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the “disrespect” of Guru Granth Sahib, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has demanded strict and exemplary action against the accused.

"This person should not be spared under any circumstances and the police administration should set an example by taking strict action. The matter should be seriously investigated so that the forces behind this incident can be brought to light. If the government and the police try to cover up, then this will not be good," said the SGPC president.

Tweeting on the issue, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that no one involved in the incident would be spared.

Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and former Delhi MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa have also condemned the incident.

Sirsa in a tweet said the AAP government in Punjab has encouraged lawlessness and such incidents with its lax attitude. He said Guru Granth Sahib is highly respectful for the Sikhs, but it is sad that the incidents of disrespect or sacrilege are not stopping.

 

#guru granth sahib #ropar #sacrilege #Sikhs

