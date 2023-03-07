Muktsar: Sacrilege bid foiled at gurdwara

Muktsar: A sacrilege bid at a gurdwara in Khudian village was foiled on Monday. The gurdwara priest, Raghbir Singh, said the suspect identified as Dhira Singh entered the sanctum sanctorum at 6.15 am without covering his head while carrying two sticks and tried to stop them from performing ‘paath’. He said, “We stopped him from desecration and tried to hold him, but he managed to flee.” TNS

Robbery case solved

Abohar: The Wahabwala police on Monday claimed to have cracked the March 2 robbery incident with the arrest of three suspects — Chetan, Chandan and Vinod Kumar Bagri of Diwankhera village. Some miscreants had stolen Rs 27,690 from the staff of a petrol station at Ramsara village. OC

Brick-kiln worker kills wife

Abohar: A brick-kiln worker, Shiv Kumar, allegedly axed his wife to death in Dhani Maseet here over her alleged illicit relations. He informed local police after the murder. The body of the deceased, identified as Shanti Devi, was shifted to the Civil Hospital mortuary. OC

IPS probationers call on CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with a fresh batch of three Indian Police Services (IPS) probationary officers of the 2021-batch of the Punjab cadre — Akarshi Jain, Jayant Puri and Dr Vineet Ahlawat. The CM while welcoming young officers asked them to work diligently. TNS

BSF seizes 2.6-kg heroin

Chandigarh: The BSF recovered 2.64 kg of heroin, believed to be dropped by a drone on Sunday night, near the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Monday. “On March 5, at 8.25 pm, BSF troops observed a suspected flying object entering from Pakistan side into Indian territory near Sado Gazi village. During search of the area, the BSF recovered two packets of heroin,” a BSF officer said. TNS

Urdu ‘meri mehbooba’

Mohammad Jamil ur Rehman, Malerkotla MLA, brought in a light moment when he expressed his concern that the posts of Urdu teacher were being converted into posts for other language teacher. “Punjabi meri maa boli hai, par Urdu meri mehbooba hai,” he said, before reciting a couplet.

Cut in wheat quota

The issue of a drastic cut in the quota of wheat for Punjab by the Centre under the public distribution system (PDS) was also discussed by various MLAs. Devinderjit Singh said PDS grains from his constituency of Dharamkot were shifted to other states. Many MLAs also raised the issue of the cut in the ration cards, impacting the lives of the poor. They demanded that the issue be looked into.

Waiting for ‘shagun’

Congress MLA Sukhwinder Kotli from Adampur pointed out that the beneficiaries under the Shagun scheme were waiting for almost a year to get the benefit. He demanded that funds be released immediately.