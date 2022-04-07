Sacrilege cases: Sikh outfits demand justice, block highway in Faridkot

Tribune News Service

Behbal Kalan, April 6

Various Sikh organisations on Wednesday blocked the Bathinda-Amritsar national highway in Faridkot, seeking justice in the 2015 desecration cases and subsequent police firing incidents.

AAP Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon and former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also joined the protesters to express solidarity.

The protesters were highly critical of the newly formed state government, alleging the AAP which came into power riding on the sacrilege and police firing incidents, has ignored the issue just like the Congress and the SAD.

“During the campaigning for the Assembly poll, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and CM face Bhagwant Mann had given assurance of solving the sacrilege and police firing cases within 24 hours of coming into power,” alleged Sukhraj Singh, whose father Bhagwan Krishan was killed in the police firing on October 14, 2015 at Behbal Kalan.

“We were expecting the AAP to deliver justice after it assumed charge, but for the last 20 days, there’s not a single word from the state government,” he said.

Sikh leaders accused the AAP of putting the sacrilege and police firing cases on the back burner. In the past seven years, people have seen how the political parties misused the issue, alleged speakers.

Sekhon assured to the raise the issue with CM Mann for expeditious trial.

Sidhu claimed whether he was out of power or in power, he kept fighting for the justice and sought punishment for the perpetrators.

The protesters announced to carry on with the blockade as long as justice was not delivered. —

