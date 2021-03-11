Sacrilege incident in Bathinda; cops start investigation

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, May 16

An incident of sacrilege was reported here with torn pages of a Hindu religious text, Hanuman Chalisa, being found near Quila Mubarak on Monday night.

After receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started a probe. A team of fingerprint expert took the burnt pages into its custody.

Hindu outfit leaders Sukhpal Sra and Sandeep Aggarwal said they got information about some miscreants having scattered burnt pages of the religious text and informed the police. They said it seemed to be the handiwork of anti-social elements in a bid to disturb communal harmony in the city.

Bathinda SSP J Elenchezian said the police were conducting a probe and would arrest the accused soon. “We have recorded the statement and are registering a case in this record,” he added.