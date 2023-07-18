Sacrilege incident in Behrampur town

Gurdaspur, July 17
The police are investigating a sacrilege incident which reportedly occurred this afternoon at a gurdwara at Behrampur town, 4 km from here.
After receiving reports that some pages of Guru Granth Sahib had been mutilated, SSP Harish Dayama rushed a team comprising DSPs Sukhpal Singh Randhawa, Gurwinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh to the spot.
The team held deliberations with the gurdwara management. “We are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area,” said an investigating officer.
A crowd gathered outside the shrine when news of the sacrilege incident spread in the area.
