Simranjit Singh Mann's SAD (A) announces 5 nominees

Chandigarh, March 28
SAD (Amritsar) today announced five candidates for the Lok Sabha poll in Punjab and two for Haryana. The party will also contest elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh.
Party president and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann announced the names, saying that he would contest again from Sangrur. “I face no competition there. People are angry and disappointed with the BJP-ruled Centre and the AAP government.”
He said the party would contest the polls on the issue of injustice against the minorities. The other candidates for Punjab include Khushalpal Singh Mann from Anandpur Sahib, Amritpal Singh Chandra from Ludhiana, Baldev Singh Gagra from Faridkot and Mohinderpal Singh from Patiala. In Haryana, Harjeet Singh Virk will contest from Karnal and Khazan Singh from Kurukshetra. Harjinder Singh Jakhu of SAD joined SAD(A).
Sangrur MP said he objected to the treatment meted out to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Hope that in India 'everyone's rights' are 'protected', people are able to vote in 'free & fair' atmosphere: UN spokesperson
Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric mak...
High alert across Uttar Pradesh after gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's death
Umar Ansari alleged that his father was subjected to slow po...
Mukhtar Ansari was subjected to slow poisoning in jail: Son
Ansari's post-mortem to be conducted in UP by panel of five ...
10 killed as SUV falls into gorge in J-K’s Ramban
The vehicle was on its way from Srinagar to Jammu
Mohali police arrest 3 members of Chaura Madhre gang
They are Lovejit Khakh, Gursewak Bamb and Bahadur Khan