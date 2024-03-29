Simranjit Singh Mann's SAD (A) announces 5 nominees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

SAD (Amritsar) today announced five candidates for the Lok Sabha poll in Punjab and two for Haryana. The party will also contest elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh.

Party president and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann announced the names, saying that he would contest again from Sangrur. “I face no competition there. People are angry and disappointed with the BJP-ruled Centre and the AAP government.”

He said the party would contest the polls on the issue of injustice against the minorities. The other candidates for Punjab include Khushalpal Singh Mann from Anandpur Sahib, Amritpal Singh Chandra from Ludhiana, Baldev Singh Gagra from Faridkot and Mohinderpal Singh from Patiala. In Haryana, Harjeet Singh Virk will contest from Karnal and Khazan Singh from Kurukshetra. Harjinder Singh Jakhu of SAD joined SAD(A).

Sangrur MP said he objected to the treatment meted out to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

