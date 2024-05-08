SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann for trade ties with Pakistan

Sangrur, May 7
To make Punjab prosperous, opening of the Pakistan border is a must as the financial conditions of farmers, labourers and small traders are not good.
This was stated by Simranjit Singh Mann, Sangrur MP and candidate of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) for the constituency, while campaigning at Ballian village, about seven kilometers from here, today. He also appealed to the villagers to vote in favour of SAD (Amritsar).
Mann further said if the Pakistan border was opened, farmers, labourers, small traders and transporters would get financial benefits to a great extent. He also said there were many commodities like wheat, which were in great demand in Pakistan.
