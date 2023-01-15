SAD (A) to take out 3 marches on January 26

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, January 14

SAD (Amritsar) president and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann today said the party would take out three marches in Malwa, Majha and Doaba regions of the state on January 26. The party had organised its political conference on Dera Bhai Mastan Singh Road here.

He said the marches would be taken out at Bargari, Tarn Taran and Jalandhar.

“We will seek immediate release of Sikh prisoners from jails and punishment for the culprits in the Bargari and Behbal Kalan incidents. I appeal to everyone to participate in the marches,” said the Sangrur MP.

In the rally, some pro-Khalistan banners had also been put up by some people.

Besides, there were banners displaying photos of Deep Sidhu, Shubhdeep Singh, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, and Sandeep Nangal Ambian.