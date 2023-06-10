SAD accuses MLA of occupying NRI’s house

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal today demanded an immediate action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Jagraon legislator Sarvjit Kaur Manuke on the complaint of a Canadian NRI, who has accused the legislator’s goons of allegedly occupying her house illegally.

In a statement here, the SAD president said, “Instead of taking prompt action in the complaint and registering a case against the legislator and evicting the illegal occupants, the police are sleeping over the matter. This has sent a wrong signal to the NRI community that their lands and properties are not safe in Punjab.”

Asking the Director General of the Police and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to explain the inordinate delay in taking action in the case, Sukhbir said, “NRI Amarjit Kaur has approached the DGP as well as the NRI Minister but has not got any relief. This shocking state of affairs proves the AAP government is least concerned about the welfare of NRIs”.