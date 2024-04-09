Simranjit Singh Mann's SAD (Amritsar) announces 3 more nominees

Chandigarh, April 8
SAD (Amritsar) today announced three more candidates for the Lok Sabha poll. SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has already announced his candidature from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.
The party has fielded Emaan Singh Mann, son of Simranjit Singh Mann, from Amritsar, Harpal Baler from Khadoor Sahib and Bhupinder Singh Bhullar from Ferozepur. Last month, the party had announced five candidates for Punjab and two for Haryana.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
ED raids multiple locations in TN in drugs money laundering case against ex-DMK functionary
Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB...
Saudi crown prince meets Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz, mentions Kashmir as he stresses on India-Pak dialogue
Sharif was making his first overseas visit since winning pow...