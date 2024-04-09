Simranjit Singh Mann's SAD (Amritsar) announces 3 more nominees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 8

SAD (Amritsar) today announced three more candidates for the Lok Sabha poll. SAD (A) chief Simranjit Singh Mann has already announced his candidature from the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has fielded Emaan Singh Mann, son of Simranjit Singh Mann, from Amritsar, Harpal Baler from Khadoor Sahib and Bhupinder Singh Bhullar from Ferozepur. Last month, the party had announced five candidates for Punjab and two for Haryana.

