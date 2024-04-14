SAD (Amritsar) names gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana as candidate from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat

Chandigarh, April 14
The Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) on Sunday named gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana as its candidate from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat.
SAD (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann, who is the sitting MP from Sangrur, made the announcement here.
Sidhana, who hails from Sidhana village in Bathinda district, thanked the party leadership for naming him as the candidate from the Bathinda seat, currently represented by SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.
Sidhana had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from the Maur assembly seat as an Independent.
The SAD (Amritsar) has so far declared nominees from Sangrur, Patiala, Ludhiana, Faridkot, Anandpur Sahib, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib and Ferozepur seats.
Polling for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.
