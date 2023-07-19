SAD asks CM to call Assembly session

Tribune News Service

Mansa, July 18

Former Union Minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal today asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to call a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the flood situation.

She was speaking to mediapersons after visiting flood-affected areas, including Phus Mandi, Sadhuwala, Reond Khurd and Reond Kalan villages and various wards of Sardulgarh city.

#Bhagwant Mann #Harsimrat Badal #Mandi #Mansa