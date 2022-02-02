SAD asks Congress to explain ‘electoral fraud’ in the name of inner party democracy in selecting its CM

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 2

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Wednesday said the statement of former Pradesh Congress president Sunil Jakhar that he had not been made chief minister even though party legislators had supported his claim overwhelmingly had exposed the “electoral fraud committed by the Congress high command in the name of inner party democracy”.

In a statement here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema demanded the immediate resignation of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. He said the Congress high command had not only cheated its legislators but the entire rank and file by making Charanjit Channi the chief minister. “This was done even though Channi secured only two votes during an internal ballot of legislators which was held to decide Capt Amarinder Singh’s replacement as chief minister.”

Cheema said now that Sunil Jakhar had disclosed that he had received the support of 42 legislators and that Sukhjinder Randhawa had received the support of 16 MLAs, Preneet Kaur of 12 and Charanjit Channi of two, it was up to the Congress high command to set the record straight.

“The Congress party also owes an explanation to the party rank and file as to why it did not proceed on the principle of inner party democracy. This also shows that the inner party democracy which the Congress proclaims is a sham and that it is still run in a dictatorial manner by the Gandhi family,” he added.