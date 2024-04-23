Sukhbir Badal attacks PM Narendra Modi over remark on ‘mangalsutra’

Jalandhar, April 22
In a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘mangalsutra is unsafe’ remarks in a speech made in Rajasthan yesterday, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal has alleged him of targeting minorities (Muslims) and pitting one religious community against the other. Sukhbir said this during his Jalandhar visit today.
Sukhbir said, “This country belongs to every individual. It is the PM’s duty to ensure that everyone is treated equally despite religious and communal differences. The PM’s duty is to maintain peace rather than garnering more votes. If he tries to arouse communal sentiments, it is the most unfortunate thing to have happened.”
This is the first big direct attack by SAD chief on the PM after the talks between SAD and BJP over re-forging an alliance failed last month.
