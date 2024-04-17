SAD bastion since ’98, AAP makes first move in Ferozepur

Tribune News Service

Archit Watts

Muktsar, April 16

AAP’s decision to field Muktsar MLA Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, a Jatt Sikh as its candidate for the Ferozepur parliamentary constituency, has put rival political parties, which are yet to announce their nominees, in a quandary.

In Ferozepur, Hindus have a vote share of 32 per cent, Jatt Sikhs 25 per cent, Rai Sikhs 18 per cent and Kambojs 11 per cent.

While the SAD has been planning to field someone from the family of a former MP, a Jatt Sikh, the BJP and the Congress are focusing on giving the ticket to a former MLA, a Khatri, and former MP, a Rai Sikh, respectively.

Besides, names of two former cabinet ministers are also doing the rounds. The political parties are also anticipating that a key politician from this constituency may switch side in the next two-three days.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is the sitting MP from Ferozepur, but he has already announced that he would not contest the Lok Sabha poll this time. The Akali Dal has been winning this seat since 1998. However, the party has zero MLAs from nine Assembly segments falling in this constituency.

In 2019, Sukhbir polled 6,33,427 votes, Sher Singh Ghubaya of the Congress got 4,34,577 votes and Harjinder Singh Kaka Sran of AAP could bag just 31,872 votes.

The Ferozepur parliamentary constituency comprises nine Assembly segments – Ferozepur (Urban), Ferozepur (Rural), Guruharsahai, Jalalabad, Fazilka, Balluana, Abohar, Malout and Muktsar. Except Abohar, all eight MLAs in this constituency belong to AAP.

“The party’s decision to name Jatt Sikh as its candidate has definitely put the other parties in a quandary as no one was expecting this. It has been observed that people often voted in favour of their own community’s candidates in the past. Now, if another party gives the ticket to a Jatt Sikh, the votes will get divided and candidates of other communities will get a benefit,” said the ticket aspirant on condition of anonymity.

Speaking on AAP candidate’s prospects, one of his party colleagues said, “Kaka is a humble and non-controversial man. He is vice-president of AAP’s state unit, but his personal approach is limited to Muktsar, Malout and Jalalabad Assembly segments.”

Kaka joined AAP in 2014. In 2002, he got elected as a councillor as an Independent and later as a SAD candidate.

In 2017, he contested as AAP nomineefrom Muktsar and lost to SAD’s Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi. However, in 2022, he defeated Barkandi by a margin of 34,194 votes.

