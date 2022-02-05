SAD, BJP leaders shift parties on Balluana seat

Our Correspondent

Abohar, February 4

The SAD and BJP today suffered big jolt in Balluana segment. Three-time Akali legislator, Gurtej Singh Ghuriana, quit BJP and rejoined SAD in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Ghuriana, former chief of the Malout Bar Association, had won as a SAD candidate from Balluana in 1997, 2007 and 2012. After SAD denied him ticket in 2017, he had joined the Congress. He again returned to SAD fold in 2019.

When Akalis declared Hardev Singh Megh as their candidate from Balluana, Ghuriana quit SAD and joined the saffron in New Delhi on December 28. After BJP denied him the ticket from Balluana segment and announced Vandana Sangwal as their candidate, Ghuriana once again rejoined SAD.

Megh, who was dropped as SAD candidate after his visit to Dera Sacha Sauda, in Sirsa, joined theBJP. —