SAD-BJP pact finalised: AAP

Chandigarh, September 16
AAP today claimed that the alliance between SAD and the BJP has already been finalised and they would make their decision public anytime.
AAP chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said former Cabinet Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal held a meeting in New Delhi with the BJP leaders.
However, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema said, “AAP is dishing out lies. The ruling party wants to divert public attention from its pact with the Congress.”
