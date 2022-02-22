SAD, BJP tacit pact proven: AAP on Bikram Majithia's remark

Chandigarh, February 21
The AAP today accused the SAD and BJP of betraying Punjab and Punjabis. AAP leader Harpal Singh Cheema said Bikram Singh Majithia had exposed the face of the SAD in front of the people of Punjab by saying Akalis would again ally with the BJP to form the government in the Punjab. In a statement, Cheema said the claim made by Majithia on the day of voting proved the SAD always had a tacit alliance with the BJP even today. However, to deceive people of Punjab, the SAD continues to pretend it is not with the BJP. —
