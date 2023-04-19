SAD-BSP nominee files papers

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 18

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate and SAD legislator from Banga Dr Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi today filed nomination papers for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

He was accompanied by SAD spokesperson Daljeet Singh Cheema, Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Garhi and senior BSP leader Avtar Singh Karimpuri. The event was kept simple as SAD chief Sukhbir Badal could not make it. Dr Cheema said Sukhbir was to attend to his ailing father and former CM Parkash Singh Badal in a hospital at Mohali.

After filing his papers, Dr Sukhi appealed to the electorate to teach a lesson to all parties which were practising divisive politics. He said Jalandhar had suffered during the earlier Congress and the present AAP regime.

Dr Sukhi said, “The AAP government has increased free power units available for domestic consumption from 200 units being given by the SAD to 300 units but in the process has ended all welfare benefits.”

He said lentils did not form part of the ‘atta-daal’ scheme any longer. “More than one lakh blue cards have been discarded. The Ayushman health card, which was discontinued during the Congress rule, has not been restarted. The promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to all women has also not been kept,” said Dr Sukhi.