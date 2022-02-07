SAD candidate from Sanaur booked for violating election commission guidelines

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 7

Shiromani Akli Dal candidate from Sanaur, Harinder Pal Chandumajra, has been booked by Patiala Police for violating the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI).

Harinder is said to have been booked for allegedly holding a roadshow on February 5, under Sections 188 and 283 of the Indian Penal Code. Besides, Section 133 of the Representation of People Act has also been slapped against the SAD candidate.

It has been learned that he was first issued a showcause notice by the Returning Officer (RO) concerned; however, explanation by the candidate was not satisfactory. Consequently, the RO lodged a complaint to the police.

As per the FIR, a march of around 100-125 bikes and 50-60 cars with party flags was held on Saturday, which was evidently a violation of the guidelines.

The breach was caught by the general observer of the Sanaur block during a field visit.