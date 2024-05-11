SAD candidates Jhoondan, Khalsa campaign for release of ‘Bandi Singhs’

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, May 10

The release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh religious and political prisoners) has once again emerged as an issue at the campaigns of SAD candidates in rural localities of the Malerkotla Assembly segment under the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency and Amargarh Vidhan Sabha segment in the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency.

Iqbal Singh Jhoondan — candidate for the Sangrur constituency — and Bikramjit Singh Khalsa candidate for the Fatehgarh Sahib constituency urged Sikh voters to ensure vote in their favour if they wanted the release of Sikh youths, who were languishing in jails, since no other party was serious about the human rights of minority communities, including the Sikhs.

“Shiromani Akali Dal is the only regional party contesting elections in the state that is concerned about the fundamental rights of the members of minorities in general and the Sikhs, in particular,” said Jhoondan, saying that candidates of all other political parties had been acting according to the wishes of their masters in the national capital.

National advisor of SAD, Avtar Singh Jassal, said all candidates and campaigners had been advised to ensure that voters were apprised of the policies of the party in detail, besides highlighting the achievements of the party.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bandi Singhs #Lok Sabha #Malerkotla #Sangrur #Sikhs